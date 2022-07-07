Nuh Police book man for threatening Nupur Sharma

Nuh Police have booked a man for allegedly offering a bounty of Rs 2 crore for cutting the tongue of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on the Prophet.

In a purported video of the incident, the man could be heard saying, “I am offering Rs 2 crore to anyone who cuts Nupur Sharma’s tongue. I am announcing this on behalf of entire Mewat.”

Varun Singla, SP Nuh, said, “The matter has come to our notice and a complaint was received in this regard. Taking action on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the person seen in the video and others. A probe has been initiated. Through successive peace committee meetings, police have consistently appealed to people in the district to maintain brotherhood and harmony, which has existed here for long. Statements like such have a potential to harm brotherhood and peace.”

Speaking on the incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told media persons, “Strictest action will be taken. These elements who are trying to disturb peace in the country… the country will not tolerate this. Hum desh mein iss prakar ka mahaul paida hone nhi de sakte (We cannot allow this kind of atmosphere to prevail in the country). The atmosphere in the country will not be allowed to deteriorate due to wrong thinking of a few people.”

Police said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Anil Kaushik, a resident of Hathin, Palwal.

In the complaint, Kaushik, president of Shri Ram Yuva Sangathan, Haryana, and a member of the cow protection team, claimed, “On June 12 in Anaj Mandi, Nuh, people from the Muslim community had taken out a march in protest against Nupur Sharma’s remarks. During the protest, a man… told a YouTube channel media person that ‘anyone who slits the tongue of Nupur Sharma and brings it will get Rs 2 crore from Mewat’. Through these remarks, the person concerned and others have promoted enmity between communities, hurt religious sentiments and tried to incite communal tension and also threatened to cause grievous hurt to Nupur Sharma.”

Kaushik told The Indian Express, “I had received the video on WhatsApp and filed a police complaint on Wednesday. Strict action should be taken against people who try to harm peace and harmony.”

A case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different communities on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, by insulting religious beliefs), 109 (punishment of abetment…) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Nuh City police station, said police.