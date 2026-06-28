Cap on number, registration must: Delhi government mulls policy for e-rickshaws

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Even as e-rickshaws have been considered a lifeline for last-mile connectivity in the Capital, traffic and safety concerns have often been associated with the unregulated movement in several parts of the city.
With an aim to address these concerns, the Delhi government is planning to bring a policy to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws in the city and limit the number of vehicles on the road, according to officials.
Flagging that the rapid growth of e-rickshaws in the absence of regulation led to many accidents in the recent past, the Transport department said that the government is likely to cap the number of e-rickshaws in Delhi at 2.5 lakh. As per official data, over 2 lakh e-rickshaws are registered in the city. However, sources say the actual number on the ground is likely to be much higher.
“This mode of transit, which was started as an eco-friendly cheap transportation, has become a problem. The number of e-rickshaws in the city has increased rapidly, gradually slowing the traffic movements at key road stretches like Kashmere Gate ISBT and at several metro stations,” said a senior official with the Transport department.
“To curb this, the government is considering a policy to regulate e-rickshaws. It might also be incorporated into the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) policy 2.0. We have seen that e-rickshaw drivers don’t get the vehicle’s fitness checks done and register themselves with the Transport department,” the official added. According to an internal document and proposed changes in the EV policy, “no registrations shall be issued beyond the cap, except where the cap is revised by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).”
The e-rickshaw should be registered in the name of the owner, who should also be driving the vehicle, said
officials.
“Only one vehicle will be registered on one e-rickshaw endorsed driving licence. Only Delhi residents shall be entitled to register e-rickshaw in the NCT of Delhi,” explained another official.
Further, the Transport department also proposes to issue E-rickshaw Compliance Certificate (ECC) to all registered e-rickshaws in Delhi, including existing e-rickshaws possessing a valid fitness certificate. Possession of a valid ECC shall be mandatory for all e-rickshaws operating in the Capital, said officials.
Sources said that in the upcoming EV policy 2.0 — whose draft is likely to taken up during a Cabinet meeting next week — may also propose e-rickshaws and Gramin seva, mini vans operating in urban villages, will also eligible for scrapping incentive of Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively, on purchase of new vehicles.
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