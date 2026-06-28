Cap on number, registration must: Delhi government mulls policy for e-rickshaws

With an aim to address these concerns, the Delhi government is planning to bring a policy to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws in the city and limit the number of vehicles on the road, according to officials. (Representational image)

Even as e-rickshaws have been considered a lifeline for last-mile connectivity in the Capital, traffic and safety concerns have often been associated with the unregulated movement in several parts of the city.

With an aim to address these concerns, the Delhi government is planning to bring a policy to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws in the city and limit the number of vehicles on the road, according to officials.

Flagging that the rapid growth of e-rickshaws in the absence of regulation led to many accidents in the recent past, the Transport department said that the government is likely to cap the number of e-rickshaws in Delhi at 2.5 lakh. As per official data, over 2 lakh e-rickshaws are registered in the city. However, sources say the actual number on the ground is likely to be much higher.