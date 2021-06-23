Nuh: ‘Plantation campaign’ with students to be launched; 3 lakh saplings to be planed

According to Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh, as part of this ‘campaign’, a ‘Phulwari Dal (Flower Team)’ will be created in all schools (Representational)

Around three lakh saplings will be planted in Nuh in the coming months as the district administration looks to launch a ‘plantation campaign’ by roping in students at government schools in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh, as part of this ‘campaign’, a ‘Phulwari Dal (Flower Team)’ will be created in all schools, through which seeds of flowers like Marigold and Periwinkle will be distributed to students.

“This campaign will involve students from classes six to twelve. Each student will plant one sapling and nurture it. These will be given to them in a cup and these will be named so that the plant also gets new identity,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

“300,000 saplings will be planted in Nuh as part of this campaign, and when students leave the school after graduating, they can leave these plants as an inheritance to their junior schoolmates so that, even after they leave the school, these saplings can be nurtured and can grow into full-grown trees,” he said.

Officials expect that this campaign will help to “clean the environment” and will “enable people to breathe in the open air”.

“As a result of the success of this campaign, there will be a change in society and the interest of students in planting trees will increase,” said Singh.