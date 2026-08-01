‘We waited three days’: A circus artist’s death in Haryana and the price of drawing a crowd

The pit in which Deepak was buried for three days in Haryana's Nuh district. (Express)

Deepak’s family had spent years urging him to abandon the profession.

A circus artist, the 27-year-old belonged to the semi-nomadic Nat community of traditional acrobats, rope-walkers and travelling performers, whose livelihood has for generations depended on drawing crowds with feats of physical daring.

But as audiences dwindled and earnings shrank, fellow performers said many troupes were forced to attempt increasingly dangerous acts to survive.

On July 23, one such performance in Haryana’s Nuh district ended in tragedy. Deepak died after remaining buried underground for three days during a “live samadhi” stunt in Khori village in Tauru block.

At his home in Gaunchi, a village on the periphery of Faridabad, his elder brother, 29-year-old Sunet, said everyone in the family opposed the work.