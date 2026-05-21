‘Gangraped and blackmailed’ with video, 19-year-old dies by suicide in Nuh

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A 19-year-old woman in Haryana’s Nuh district died by suicide after she was allegedly gangraped and subsequently blackmailed with a video of the crime, police sources said.
Based on the woman’s dying declaration, police have booked five individuals, identifying two prime suspects from her village.
According to the police complaint, the assault occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. With her father away visiting a relative and her mother sleeping on the roof, the accused allegedly broke into the house. The attackers allegedly gagged the woman with a piece of cloth before sexually assaulting her.
The men then allegedly filmed the assault on a mobile phone. The following morning, police said they allegedly used the footage to threaten the woman, warning her that they would circulate the video online if she disclosed the incident and pressured her to meet them at a specified location.
The ordeal came to light on Tuesday evening upon the father’s return. Police sources said a family member collapsed on hearing of the incident and required medical attention.
Amid the ensuing panic, police said the young woman went into her room and consumed a poisonous substance. She was immediately rushed to a nearby healthcare facility after she began vomiting.
Before she passed away, police said, she managed to narrate the sequence of events to investigating officers and identified two of the primary attackers.
A senior district police officer stated that the victim was conscious upon reaching the local hospital and detailed her ordeal to the authorities. She succumbed to the effects of the poison while being shifted to an advanced medical facility in an ambulance, the officer added.
Local police confirmed that an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) concerning the gangrape of an adult woman and abetment of suicide.
An investigating officer said multiple specialised teams are currently conducting raids to track down the absconding suspects. Meanwhile, forensic experts are examining the viscera and other medical evidence collected during Wednesday’s autopsy to corroborate the extent of the assault.
The woman came from a family of farmers.
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