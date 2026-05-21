‘Gangraped and blackmailed’ with video, 19-year-old dies by suicide in Nuh

An investigating officer said multiple specialised teams are currently conducting raids to track down the absconding suspects. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 19-year-old woman in Haryana’s Nuh district died by suicide after she was allegedly gangraped and subsequently blackmailed with a video of the crime, police sources said.

Based on the woman’s dying declaration, police have booked five individuals, identifying two prime suspects from her village.

According to the police complaint, the assault occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. With her father away visiting a relative and her mother sleeping on the roof, the accused allegedly broke into the house. The attackers allegedly gagged the woman with a piece of cloth before sexually assaulting her.

The men then allegedly filmed the assault on a mobile phone. The following morning, police said they allegedly used the footage to threaten the woman, warning her that they would circulate the video online if she disclosed the incident and pressured her to meet them at a specified location.