Nuh: Four teenage girls buried alive as mound of soil caves in, one minor injured

Four teenage girls were killed while a minor girl was injured after they were buried underneath a mound of soil on Monday evening in Nuh.

The victims have been identified as Wakeela (19), Janista (18), Taslima (10) and Gulafsha (9).

Police said a nine-year-old girl, Sofiya, was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 pm in Kangarka village in Tauru when the victims were collecting dry soil from a panchayati earth mound for personal and household use.

Suresh, SHO, Sadar Tauru police station, said, “While collecting and digging dry soil from the bottom, the mound got hollowed out and soil from the top collapsed on them. Four of them were buried underneath the mound. After hearing the cries for help, one girl was rescued and rushed to a hospital.”

Police said the bodies were pulled out of the mound and four were declared dead at a hospital.

DC Nuh Shakti Singh visited the spot on Monday night and assured the family of support as per the law. “It is a tragic incident. I visited the site of accident and met the families.”