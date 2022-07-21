scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Nuh DSP killing: At his village, wife asks; can anyone bring my husband back?

A few hours before his death, the DSP had spoken to his wife over the phone. "He didn't mention he was going for a raid. It was a routine call, to check up on each other," said Priyanka.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 1:58:25 am
DSP Bishnoi’s wife Kaushalya and daughter Priyanka at their ancestral home. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal )

A narrow road cuts across Sarangpur village in Hisar, leading to a farm where a blue tractor is clearing the field for burial. Under a tent, villagers have gathered, offering condolences to the family of DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, who was killed on Tuesday afternoon during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh.

“Can you bring him back? Can any of you bring my husband back?” Kaushalya, his wife, asks of the villagers outside their house.

“I know you cannot… no one can,” she says, as she is consoled by her daughter Priyanka.

A few hours before his death, the DSP had spoken to his wife over the phone. “He didn’t mention he was going for a raid. It was a routine call, to check up on each other,” said Priyanka.

“He was an honest person and put himself at the forefront in matters of duty. He believed in bringing a change,” said Priyanka. “He loved his job. We would often complain that he had to report for duty at odd hours, but he took it in his stride. He would say, ‘bas 3 mahine ki baat hai (It’s a matter of just 3 months). After retirement, I’ll spend time with my grandchildren, take them to school’,” said Priyanka, who works at a bank in Bengaluru

Priyanka said the family is still trying to process the loss and events that led to his death. “It is strange that such a senior officer of DSP rank went for a raid with just three junior officers from his staff. It should be investigated why more police personnel did not accompany him,” she said.
Relatives said that the police officer’s body would be buried, as is the custom in the Bishnoi community, on the family’s farm land near their house in the village on Thursday.

Om Prakash, one of the villagers who had come to offer condolences, said, “He would come here on weekends. He was a committed police officer. He has attained martyr status.”

Bishnoi’s brother, Ashok, a banker, said he learnt of the DSP’s death from a WhatsApp message. “I was initially told he had been in an accident. Later, from the police, I got to know that he had been killed. We are devastated. I had spoken to him at 9.53 am on Tuesday. I did not know it was the last time I was talking to him,” said Ashok.

Ashok said Bishnoi’s son, who is studying in Canada, had planned a surprise visit and was supposed to return to Hisar on August 7. “He is now on the way for the last rites,” he added.

On allegations of the DSP going for a raid without adequate police cover, the Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, said, “The DSP was quite experienced and had gone on several such raids in the past. The events of the day suggest that he had received input regarding illegal mining, and he acted immediately on the tip-off as per the threat assessment.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
