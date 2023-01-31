scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Death of cattle smuggling accused: Post-mortem report cites internal bleeding, liver rupture



Cow vigilantes with Waris and his two associates in front of their Santro. One of the men is seen with a gun.

Two days after police said that 22-year-old Waris Khan, who was accused of cattle smuggling, died of injuries received in a road accident in Nuh area of Haryana, while his family alleged assault by cow vigilantes, the post-mortem report by a medical board cites “severe internal bleeding in the abdominal cavity due to rupture of liver” caused by “blunt force injury” as the cause of death.

The report further stated that the viscera samples had been preserved and sent for chemical analysis.

Nuh SP Varun Singla, however, said, “The findings of the post-mortem report are consistent with the preliminary probe suggesting that he died of internal injuries sustained in the accident.”

Read |‘He was mechanic, gau rakshaks rammed their Bolero into his car’

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when a Santro car with three occupants — Waris Khan (22), Shokeen (30) and Nafis — crashed into a mini-truck near Khori Kalan on Tauru-Bhiwadi road around 5am. Police said both vehicles were badly damaged and the three car occupants suffered injuries in the accident, which was captured on a CCTV camera.

“Cow vigilantes informed the police and the injured were taken to a CHC in Tauru from where Waris and Nafis were referred to Nalhar government medical college. Waris died of injuries sustained in the accident at the hospital. His body had no visible injuries. The family of the deceased has alleged that he was beaten up by cow vigilantes, but prima facie there was no sign of physical assault. A complaint against Bajrang Dal has been lodged in the daily diary register and if more facts emerge, we will probe the allegations,” Singla had said on Sunday.

After a video emerged on social media in which vigilantes could be seen rescuing a cow from a Santro car and questioning the three car occupants about their names and respective villages, the family of Waris alleged that he died of physical assault.

Waris Khan

Waris’ brother Imran had told The Indian Express on Sunday that in the video, it is visible that he had no serious injury as he was talking normally. “How did he later succumb to internal injuries? We want justice,” he had said.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 01:00 IST
Gujarat Confidential: Birder With Guns

