Woman, 3 children killed in accident at Nuh: Have not told husband of her death, says kin

Two days after four members of a family, including three children, were killed after a canter allegedly hit them in Nuh, family members said they had lost everything.

On Saturday around 11.20 am, Farrukh (40), his wife, Jaisa (35) and their four children – Hamza (4), Sadia (10), Saad (7) and a two-month-old infant – were waiting for a ride at the Solapur crossing on Gurgaon-Alwar highway, when a truck had allegedly rammed into them. Jaisa and three children were killed, while Farrukh and the infant survived. Farrukh is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nuh, said his family.

Yunus, Farrukh’s cousin, said the family had not informed Farrukh of his wife’s death. “He is under trauma and still processing what happened. He has sustained multiple injuries. He has been repeatedly asking about his wife, but we have told him she is under treatment. We are being extremely cautious considering his health. He knows his children are no more. It is a terrible loss. The entire family is in shock,” said Yunus.

Farrukh’s uncle, Usman, said, “They all had gone to Alwar to visit Farrukh’s in-laws after Eid. They were returning to Nuh and were waiting for a shared auto rickshaw when the incident took place. This is quite tragic. We have lost everything.”

He said Farrukh is a labourer and owns half an acre of land. “Our family is poor,” he said.

On the complaint of Yunus, an FIR was registered against the accused canter driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage), 304A (causing death by negligence) at Firozpur Jhirka police station Saturday. Police said the driver was arrested.

“I was standing a few metres away from the accident spot. The canter came at a high speed and rammed into them…,” Yunus alleged.

Mamman Khan, MLA, Ferozepur Jhirka, visited the family on Sunday and offered his condolences. “The incident of four people dying in a road accident is extremely tragic. I met the family at their home and offered my condolences. I wish for fast recovery of the injured,” he said in a tweet.