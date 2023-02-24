NTA starts process of inviting online forms for CUET 2023

The National Testing Agency has initiated the process of inviting online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2023].

CUET (UG) – 2023 is being conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating universities/institutions/organizations/autonomous colleges.

The universities/institutions/organizations may have different policies regarding admission for Foreign Candidates, NRI Candidates and OCI candidates. These candidates are required to check the policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations, preferences etc. of the respective universities/institutions/organizations’ website/s.

In the online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023, candidates need to select Nationality in the dropdown either Indian, OCI, NRI or Foreign. Moreover, to facilitate the Foreign, OCI and NRI Candidates, CUET (UG) – 2023 will also be conducted in 24 cities outside India as per details given on CUET website.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, has said: “Foreign candidates, NRI, OCI candidates can also apply for CUET (UG) – 2023 and they can also appear in any of the above-mentioned cities outside India. However, all Foreign candidates, NRI, OCI candidates are advised to visit the website of the University / Institution / Organization where admission is sought and go through their relevant Guidelines in this regard and be guided accordingly.” UGC also has informed all the universities through “Guidelines for Admission and Supernumerary seats of International Students in Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes in Higher Educational Institutions in India” dated 30 September, 2022 that HEIs may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting the international students. No need to use a CUET score. The seats for foreign nationals in UG and PG programs are 25 % supernumerary seats. In the PhD program, each faculty member can take 2 additional students over and above the limit prescribed by UGC.

Admissions to all Undergraduate Programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) – 2023, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), NonCollegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and Foreign Nationals.