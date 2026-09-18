NTA’s move to find hotels for outstation officials near Central Delhi office

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has floated a tender to empanel hotels to lodge outstation officials visiting Delhi for various work. The agency has specified that the hotels must be within a 5 km radius of NTA’s new office on Minto Road in Central Delhi.
“NTA requires a panel of hotels in the vicinity of the new office for accommodation of outstation officials, examination observers/City Coordinators, Governing Body/Committee members, resource persons, and other official visitors, on an as-and-when-required basis,” the exam body said in the tender issued on Thursday.
NTA has relocated to the Government of India Press building on Minto Road from its earlier address in Okhla. NTA said the empanelled hotels shall provide accommodation on a room-only or room-with-breakfast basis, as booked, to NTA officials/guests as and when required, at the rates agreed upon.
“Bookings shall be made by NTA’s Administration/Con-Ops Division directly with the empanelled hotel(s), specifying dates, number of rooms, and category required. There is no minimum guaranteed business committed to any empanelled hotel; bookings shall be placed purely on the basis of actual requirement, availability, and suitability,” the NTA said in the tender notice.
NTA also said empanelled hotels may be required to provide, on request and at mutually agreed additional rates, facilities such as conference and meeting rooms and pick-up from the airport or railway station.
It said the hotels should be rated 3-star or equivalent, with a minimum of 20 rooms available for empanelment. The hotels should have fire safety clearance, FSSAI licence, GST registration and other required civic approvals.
The agency, which conducts all-India competitive exams such as NEET, JEE Mains and others, jas also invited an expression of interest from academics, scientists, researchers and others to join a three-year panel of Subject Matter Experts for setting question papers, translation, vetting, moderation, answer key verification, curriculum mapping, research, psychometric validation and other confidential academic assignments.
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