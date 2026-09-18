NTA’s move to find hotels for outstation officials near Central Delhi office

The National Testing Agency has floated a tender to empanel 3-star hotels within a 5-km radius of its new office on Minto Road in Central Delhi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has floated a tender to empanel hotels to lodge outstation officials visiting Delhi for various work. The agency has specified that the hotels must be within a 5 km radius of NTA’s new office on Minto Road in Central Delhi.

“NTA requires a panel of hotels in the vicinity of the new office for accommodation of outstation officials, examination observers/City Coordinators, Governing Body/Committee members, resource persons, and other official visitors, on an as-and-when-required basis,” the exam body said in the tender issued on Thursday.

NTA has relocated to the Government of India Press building on Minto Road from its earlier address in Okhla. NTA said the empanelled hotels shall provide accommodation on a room-only or room-with-breakfast basis, as booked, to NTA officials/guests as and when required, at the rates agreed upon.