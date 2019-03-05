Toggle Menu
NSUI’s idea of protest: Jump on Metro tracks to press for concession

The protest came at a time when the Prime Minister was to inaugurate the Ahmedabad Metro. "The Delhi Metro is costliest under BJP government's tenure," claimed Lakra.

The activists jumped on the Metro tracks at Vishwavidyalaya Metro station, Monday.

Around 10-15 members of the Congress’s youth wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Monday jumped on the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya Metro station, demanding concessional passes for students.

Following the protest, NSUI activists were detained at Kashmere Gate police station.

“Delhi Police registered a case against all 13 NSUI activists, led by me, under DMRC Act 2002. The hearing is to take place in Tis Hazari Court on March 6. We were released after signing surety bonds,” said NSUI state president Akshay Lakra.

Last year, too, he had protested in a similar manner to press for the same demand.

DCP (Metro) D K Gupta said, “At 12.30 pm Monday, 13 members of the NSUI, including Akshay Lakra, NSUI President (Delhi), jumped on the tracks at Vishwavidyalaya station. They have been booked under sections of the Delhi Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance Act). They are out on bail now.”

He said Metro services were hit by a 20-25 minute delay. “Train services were regulated during this period… they are running normally on entire Yellow Line,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The protest came at a time when the Prime Minister was to inaugurate the Ahmedabad Metro. “The Delhi Metro is costliest under BJP government’s tenure,” claimed Lakra.

