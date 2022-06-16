Two NSUI workers climb water tower to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s ED questioning

Two National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers climbed a water tower in New Delhi to protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case, officials said Thursday.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the incident took around 7.56 pm on Wednesday when officials received a rescue call from Kalawati Hospital in the Mandir Marg area. The Delhi Police and DFS rushed to the spot and rescued the two workers in an hour. They were detained and later released.

“We were told that two men climbed a water tower to support Rahul Gandhi. We rushed with three fire tenders to rescue the men. The operation went on for some time and they came down with the help of firemen,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

Vinod, 28, a member of NSUI, told the Indian Express he was one of the students who climbed the tower.

“I have been trying to reach the AICC office and protest but the police catch me and beat me up. They misbehave with us. We were disappointed and angry. We didn’t know how to express our solidarity. We didn’t put much thought into it and decided to climb a water tower. We were in Mandir Marg,” he said. “We climbed the tower with the help of the stairs and stopped after reaching a certain height. We then raised slogans. The police, however, found us and called the Delhi Fire Services. They brought us down and again detained us. I am not proud of what happened but we can’t do anything because of the Delhi Police,” he added.

Amid the ongoing protest by the Congress leaders outside the AICC office, many party workers aren’t allowed to reach the office and claimed they were detained on the way.