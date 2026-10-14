NSUI stages dharna over ‘assault’ on women members by police amid anti-CEC protest

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The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station alleging that Delhi Police personnel assaulted its women members amid the protest demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, hundreds of activists first gathered at Gate 7 of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to initially protest against Kumar. Subsequently, police detained Jakhar and several protesters, according to the student organisation.
The NSUI later called for a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station, alleging that police personnel had assaulted its women members while dispersing the protesters. The organisation said several activists had been taken to the police station and some were yet to be released.
A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a woman NSUI member being dragged by her hair by a female police officer and taken onto a bus carrying detained protesters. Police are verifying the authenticity of the video.
Condemning the detentions, NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey said the organisation’s movement against alleged “vote chori” would intensify until Kumar resigned. Jakhar said the detention of student activists would not deter their demand for accountability from the Election Commission of India.
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