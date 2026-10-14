NSUI stages dharna over ‘assault’ on women members by police amid anti-CEC protest

Security personnel intervene as a protester attempts to stop a bus carrying detained NSUI members during a protest against Chief Elections Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Neeraj)

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station alleging that Delhi Police personnel assaulted its women members amid the protest demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, hundreds of activists first gathered at Gate 7 of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to initially protest against Kumar. Subsequently, police detained Jakhar and several protesters, according to the student organisation.

The NSUI later called for a dharna outside the Connaught Place police station, alleging that police personnel had assaulted its women members while dispersing the protesters. The organisation said several activists had been taken to the police station and some were yet to be released.