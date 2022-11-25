Rs 1,300-cr scam in construction of Delhi govt school classrooms, says vigilance dept; Dy CM Sisodia hits back

Pointing out a scam of Rs 1,300 crore, the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) has recommended a detailed investigation by a “specialised agency” into the “grave irregularities” by the AAP government pertaining to the construction of 2,405 classrooms in 193 government schools in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the Vigilance department of the Delhi Government has finalised and submitted its report to the Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Responding to the report, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a press conference Friday said, “I just read somewhere that the reports have been submitted to the Chief Secretary and the vigilance has recommended this and it is shared with the media even before sending it to the government. The truth is that all such reports from FIRs, charge-sheet, and others are written at the office of BJP.”

The Vigilance has also recommended “fixing the responsibilities of the officials concerned of the Education Department and Public Works Department (PWD)” allegedly involved in the scam to the tune of nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

Officials said that the department has also recommended forwarding its findings along with the replies of PWD and the Education Department to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for consideration.

The CVC in a report dated February 17, 2020, had pointed out glaring irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools by the PWD. It had sent the report to the DoV seeking its comments on the matter, officials said.

In August, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena asked the chief secretary to inquire into the delay in the state vigilance taking up the matter, and submit a report in this regard.

According to sources, the PWD which is the executing agency of the project allegedly violated rules and manuals, General Financial Rules to tamper with the tender process.

“There is a need to lift the veil off private persons viz. M/s Babbar and Babbar Associates, who attended the meeting on 21.06.2016 in the chamber of the then Hon’ble PWD Minister, wherein on his advice richer specifications were directed to be added. The PWD has failed to provide any record regarding the appointment or engagement of M/s Babbar and Babbar Associates as consultants for the project of construction of additional classrooms, and to explain as to how the PWD and Directorate of Education acted upon suggestions of such private persons to make post-tender changes,” said the Vigilance department in its report.

The Vigilance secretary in its report has also observed that “extra-constitutional agencies/persons (like Babbar & Babbar Associates) were running the administration and dictating the terms and conditions” to the officers. The entire administration, both at policy and execution levels, was implementing the directions of private persons in a place like the National Capital of the Country, which is not only against TBR, 1993 and other rules, regulations, and guidelines but also a serious security threat, the officer said. This kind of approach will lead to administrative anarchy and chaos, the report said.

Further, the Vigilance report highlighted that tendering of a high-value project with an estimated cost of Rs 989.26 crore was done without preparation of detailed estimates and technical details for each school; and without giving sufficient time to bidders for submission of bids. Such an exercise would “dissuade serious bidders” from the tendering process.

The report said that the award of works for an amount of Rs 42.5 crore in five schools was given to contractors without calling any open tender. This was to utilise the savings to undertake fresh works without open tender.

Further, it pointed out that 1,214 toilet blocks were constructed against the requirement of 116 toilet blocks, resulting in an extra expenditure of about Rs 37 crore.

The CVC report also said that the total cost of the project was Rs.989.26 crore and the award value of all tenders was Rs 860.63 crore, but the actual expenditure went up to Rs 1,315.57 crore.

The investigation into the construction of classrooms was started following a complaint filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari in 2019.