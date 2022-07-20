NSE phone tapping case: Court sends ex-Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey to 9-day ED custody

A Delhi court Wednesday sent former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to nine-day ED custody in connection with the alleged phone-tapping of NSE employees, which the central agency suspects could be linked to money laundering.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma sent Pandey to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody after he was produced in court by the agency following his arrest on Tuesday.

The ED case is based on a CBI First Information Report registered in 2018 against the 1986-batch IPS officer, an audit company linked to his family, and others, including arrested NSE’s former managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.

The CBI is probing how the audit company iSec Services Pvt Ltd did not raise any red flag that the National StockSanjay Pandey Exchange’s servers were compromised. iSec was incorporated in 2001 by Pandey and subsequently contracted by NSE.

In previous court hearings, the ED had argued that new facts that have surfaced in its investigation show that phone-tapping was going on at the NSE since 1997.

Pandey had served as the acting Maharashtra DGP before his four-month stint as Mumbai’s police commissioner, which ended with his retirement recently.