scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate had opposed her bail plea in the present case on grounds that she was the “mastermind” behind the conspiracy.

Chitra Ramkrishna granted bailFormer CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramkrishna. (Express Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

“The application is allowed. The applicant is granted bail,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.

She was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court in September last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Follow here |liveDelhi News Live Updates: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in phone-tapping case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her bail plea in the present case on grounds that she was the “mastermind” behind the conspiracy.

The phone tapping case, according to the ED, pertains to a period from 2009 to 2017 when former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice-President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired to cheat NSE and its employees and for the purpose, engaged iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegal interception of phone calls of employees of the NSE in the guise of doing periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of the NSE.

Seeking bail, Ramkrishna had argued that no scheduled offence was made out against her and the allegations also did not fall within the rigours of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD NSE in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013. She got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:24 IST
Next Story

Pay Rs 2 crore or face jail: Delhi High Court to pharmaceutical company director for infringing Pfizer’s patent

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close