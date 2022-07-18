NSE employees’ phone tapping going on since 1997: ED to Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate has told a Delhi court that their investigation into alleged tapping of phones of some National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees has found that phone tapping was going on since 1997.

The ED made these arguments before Special Judge Sunena Sharma who extended the ED custody of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in this case by four more days.

The ED through its lawyer advocate N K Matta moved a 5-day PC remand arguing that new facts surfaced in their investigation showing that phone tapping was going on since 1997.

“Ramakrishna was confronted with three persons and their statements have also been recorded and the interrogation has revealed that phone taping/snooping of phone calls of NSE employees was going on since 1997,” Matta told the court.

The ED submitted that the documentary evidence pertaining to the said period was collected and the same is now required to be confronted to Ramakrishna.

The ED investigating officer told the court that the accused is required to be further interrogated so as to “confront her with some more persons involved or suspected to be involved in the present offence as well as to confront her with some newly collected evidences of phone tapping to determine her role as well as role of other persons who facilitated the offence of money laundering”.

Ramakrishna’s lawyer Rony Oommen John, opposed the remand application calling it vague . “The grounds raised in the remand are vague. One person did not join investigation. My client cannot be kept in custody. They expanded the scope of investigation suddenly,” court said.

The ED has booked Ramakrishna and former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a case related to alleged tapping of phones of some National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees between 2009 and 2017.

The present ED case is based on a CBI FIR registered recently against Pandey and his company, iSec Securities, among others, including Ramakrishna.

In its new case of alleged corruption related to the NSE co-location scam, the agency alleges that iSec Securities illegally tapped phones of NSE employees and gave the transcripts to the accused.

According to ED, it was on Ramakrishna’s directions that Pandey’s company illegally tapped phones of NSE employees.

The ED has alleged that the payment of Rs 4.54 crore to Pandey’s company iSec for the illegal phone tapping was decided and agreed upon between the officers of NSE, including Ramakrishna, and the representatives of iSec.

The CBI is already probing Ramakrishna in the 2018 NSE co-location case, in which some brokers, purportedly in connivance with some officials of NSE, allegedly got quicker access to the bourses when they opened, helping them book huge profits.