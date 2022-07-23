scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

NSE ex-CEO gets judicial custody

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma on Friday sent Chitra to judicial custody after taking note of the ED application which did not seek further custody. She was produced before the court on Friday after ending of remand period granted earlier.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 2:01:49 am
ED has booked former Ramkrishna and former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the case. (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Friday remanded former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna to 14 days in judicial custody in the case of alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of some of the company’s employees between 2009 and 2017.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma on Friday sent Chitra to judicial custody after taking note of the ED application which did not seek further custody. She was produced before the court on Friday after ending of remand period granted earlier.

ED has booked former Ramkrishna and former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the case.

The present case is based on a CBI FIR registered recently against Pandey and his company, iSec Securities, along with others including Ramkrishna.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
More from Delhi

In its new case of alleged corruption related to the NSE co-location scam, the agency alleges that iSec Securities illegally tapped phones of NSE employees and gave the transcripts to the accused.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement