NSE ex-CEO gets judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday remanded former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna to 14 days in judicial custody in the case of alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of some of the company’s employees between 2009 and 2017.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma on Friday sent Chitra to judicial custody after taking note of the ED application which did not seek further custody. She was produced before the court on Friday after ending of remand period granted earlier.

ED has booked former Ramkrishna and former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the case.

The present case is based on a CBI FIR registered recently against Pandey and his company, iSec Securities, along with others including Ramkrishna.

In its new case of alleged corruption related to the NSE co-location scam, the agency alleges that iSec Securities illegally tapped phones of NSE employees and gave the transcripts to the accused.