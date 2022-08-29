scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

In the present case of corruption related to the NSE co-location scam, the ED has alleged that a firm illegally tapped the phones of NSE employees, purportedly on Chitra Ramkrishna’s directions.

NSE ex-CEO and MD Chitra Ramakrishna (File)

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Chitra Ramkrishna, former CEO and MD of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), who was arrested in a money laundering case in connection with the co-location scam that also involved tapping the phones of NSE employees.

Special judge Sunena Sharma dismissed Ramakrishna’s bail application, a lawyer for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said. A detailed order in this regard is awaited.

The ED has booked Ramkrishna and former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a case related to the alleged tapping of phones of some NSE employees between 2009 and 2017.

The present ED case is based on an FIR that the CBI registered recently against Pandey and his company iSec Securities and others, including Ramkrishna. In its new case of corruption related to the NSE co-location scam, the agency alleges that iSec Securities illegally tapped the phones of some NSE employees and gave the transcripts to the accused. According to the ED’s case, the tapping was done purportedly on Ramkrishna’s directions.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:04:35 am
