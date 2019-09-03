NSA against accused in guard’s murder

Noida administration has initiated proceedings under the National Security Act (NSA) against one of the 10 accused allegedly involved in the murder of a guard at an Oppo factory unit in Greater Noida in January. The accused, Arun, had allegedly attacked the victim with 10 others to pressure the company into contracting their supplies.

Advertising

The administration has claimed the move will avert public disorder and create a better climate for foreign investment.

“Oppo has employed 30,000 Indians and invested over Rs 2,000 crore. The unit was in the process of acquiring building material, and the accused wanted the contract. We believe if the accused comes out, he will create public disorder,” said B N Singh, DM, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Arun is the third person to come under the ambit of the NSA in connection with the incident.

Advertising

A group of 10 people had fired several rounds at the guard, Dheeraj Kumar, stationed at the factory in Luksar road. After Kumar died during trial, IPC section 302 (murder) was added alongside section 307 (attempt to murder). Two accused, Mohit and Rohit, carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000, were earlier arrested for the shooting and were allegedly working at the behest of gangster Sunder Bhati.

According to the administration, following the shooting, several industrialists had approached police citing fear. “The incident has negatively impacted the resolve to protect industries,” said BN Singh.

The administration said that invoking the NSA was a move towards preventive detention to counter Arun’s bail plea, which is currently pending in the Allahabad High Court.