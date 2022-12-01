NRI forgets bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in cab, Noida cops find it after 4-hr search

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police recovered around Rs 1 crore worth of jewellery that a non-resident Indian accidentally left behind in a cab after a four-hour search.

Police said Nikhilesh Sinha (50) had arrived from London for his daughter’s wedding. He hailed a cab to a hotel in Greater Noida West and forgot to take one of the bags, containing the jewellery that he had brought for the wedding, behind.

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट शादी में शामिल होने आए NRI व्यक्ति का लगभग 01 करोड़ से अधिक कीमत की ज्वेलरी से भरा बैग उबर कैब में भूलवंश रह गया था जिसकी सूचना थाना बिसरख पुलिस को मिलते ही मात्र 04 घंटे के अंदर अथक प्रयास कर शत प्रतिशत ज्वेलरी से भरे बैग को सुपुर्द किया गया।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/hsqnsF86rN — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 30, 2022

He reported the matter at the Bisrakh police station around 4 pm on Wednesday. Police reached the cab aggregator office in Gurgaon where they could trace the cab’s live location. Four hours after the complaint was lodged, the driver, unaware of the bag in his car’s boot, was intercepted at Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad.

According to police, “The bag was opened before the applicant and his relatives after bringing the driver and the vehicle to the police station. All their jewellery was found safe in the bag, which was handed over to the complainant.”