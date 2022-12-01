scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

NRI forgets bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in cab, Noida cops find it after 4-hr search

The NRI hailed a cab to a hotel in Greater Noida West and forgot to carry one of the bags, containing the jewellery that he had brought for the wedding.

Nikhilesh Sinha, the NRI in middle in blue shirt being handed his bag containing jewellery worth Rs 1 crore by Gautam Budha Nagar policemen (Screengrab-Twitter@noidapolice)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police recovered around Rs 1 crore worth of jewellery that a non-resident Indian accidentally left behind in a cab after a four-hour search.

Police said Nikhilesh Sinha (50) had arrived from London for his daughter’s wedding. He hailed a cab to a hotel in Greater Noida West and forgot to take one of the bags, containing the jewellery that he had brought for the wedding, behind.

 

He reported the matter at the Bisrakh police station around 4 pm on Wednesday. Police reached the cab aggregator office in Gurgaon where they could trace the cab’s live location. Four hours after the complaint was lodged, the driver, unaware of the bag in his car’s boot, was intercepted at Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad.

According to police, “The bag was opened before the applicant and his relatives after bringing the driver and the vehicle to the police station. All their jewellery was found safe in the bag, which was handed over to the complainant.”

