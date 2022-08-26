Now, upload pic of stray dog on MCD app to get it sterilised

To control the stray dog population in the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has added a new facility under which photos of dogs, along with details of the locality, can be uploaded so that the corporation can sterilise the animal.

A senior MCD official said the corporation has launched a dog sterilisation module on its mobile app, MCD App 311, that will include updates on the entire process, along with photos.

From the pickup of the dog and its arrival at the sterilisation centre to the date of surgery and its release, all details will be updated online with photographs, a senior MCD official said. Veterinary department officials can monitor the activity through the app, he added.

“Many a time, we receive complaints of stray dogs being picked up by our field teams from certain neighbourhoods but not being returned to the same locality after neutering,” an official of the veterinary department said.

The MCD will monitor the sterilisation through this mobile application and will ensure that after surgery, the animals are released in the same locality that they were picked up from. This dog sterilisation module will especially be helpful in resolving such issues, the official added.

Stray dogs have been a cause of concern for the authorities. In December 2021, a pack of dogs mauled a three-year-old girl to death in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar. Dog bite data from the erstwhile municipal corporations showed that the city saw 90-plus cases on an average every day during 2021. Data from healthcare facilities of the municipal bodies shows that a total of 31,913 dog bite cases have been treated in municipal facilities, with a maximum of 16,007 cases in the erstwhile East MCD, 11,119 cases in the erstwhile South MCD and 4,787 dog bite cases in the erstwhile North MCD institutions last year.

The actual figures, however, are expected to be higher as these numbers do not include cases treated at private clinics or hospitals. The Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Disease (MVID) hospital, which was run by the erstwhile-North civic body, witnessed at least 38 rabies-related deaths from 2017 to 2021.