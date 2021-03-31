Now, random tests at Delhi airport on fliers from states reporting Covid surge

Airport sources said a few passengers will be picked at random before they reach the arrival hall. (Reuters/Representational)

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in several states and across the national capital, a decision has been taken to conduct random tests at the Delhi airport on domestic passengers arriving from states which have reported a surge, starting Wednesday onwards.

An advisory issued by the Delhi airport read, “As per the latest govt mandate, Delhi Disaster Management Authority shall conduct random Covid-19 testing of passengers coming from states where cases are increasing. After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, the passengers who are found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol. We thank you for your cooperation and wish you a safe journey.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order on March 23, stating that all district disaster management authorities shall conduct Covid tests for travellers from states where Covid tests have been intensified and are being conducted at airports, railway stations or inter-state bus terminals.

The order read, “It shall be ensured that samples are taken randomly at the alighting points for conduct of tests. After collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, those passengers who are found positive, shall be mandatorily quarantined/isolated at their place of stay or CCC/CHG/Hospital, as the case may be for 10 days as per the prescribed protocol of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GOI. It shall further be ensured that record of all such passengers is maintained and surveillance, tracking, tracing etc. as per the prescribed SOP/protocol, is conducted by the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (State IDSP).”

Airport sources said a few passengers will be picked at random before they reach the arrival hall. However, they did not specify the states from where passengers would be subjected to Covid screening.