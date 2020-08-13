Now open in Gurgaon: A library for police personnel only

All the books in the library have been contributed by SSG members

A single room at the Commissioner of Police’s building in Gurgaon has been turned into a library for police personnel, with shelves running along one wall, while another is lined with cupboards containing books relevant to policing, law enforcement, rules and regulations.

According to officials from Gurgaon Police, this is the first library to be set up for police personnel in the district, following a collaboration between Gurgaon Police and Society for Safe Gurgaon (SSG), a group formed in 2015 by the then Commissioner of Police Navdeep Singh Virk.

It comprises companies that offer financial help to Gurgaon Police under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, enabling the purchase of equipment and vehicles, among other things.

“This library is exclusively for the police force, but the facility can also be utilised by members of the SSG for their benefits. The society will be responsible for managing the library in collaboration with Gurgaon Police,” said Commissioner of Police K K Rao.

Officials from SSG said the library has around 3,000 books related to law and enforcement, management, motivational speakers, traffic regulation, and general awareness, all of which have been contributed by members of the group.

“With time, additional books will be contributed for the library and a proper system will be derived for operating the facility, including for issuance of books,” said Upendra Nath Sharma, general secretary of SSG.

The library, officials said, will remain open three days a week for now — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, for around two hours on each day. A part-time librarian will also be appointed to manage the facility in the Commissioner of Police building.

“After the coronavirus outbreak settles down, however, the hours will be increased and the library will function six days a week, like any other. A full-time librarian will also be employed at that time,” said an official from SSG.

