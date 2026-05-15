Now, hydrogen-powered shuttle bus to aid your commute in Central Vista

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate hydrogen-powered shuttle buses in the Central Vista area from Friday in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The move comes against the backdrop of the Centre’s broader set of fuel conservation measures, triggered by volatility in global energy markets.
The shuttle service will provide last-mile connectivity between Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations and key government offices in the Central Vista region. Officials said the initiative is aimed at encouraging greater use of public transport among government employees and visitors while reducing dependence on private vehicles.
In hydrogen fuel cell buses, hydrogen reacts with oxygen inside a fuel cell to produce electricity that powers the motor, with water vapour released as the only direct emission. They are being explored globally as a cleaner alternative for public transport systems.
Under the project, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has provided two hydrogen-fuelled buses to DMRC. Each bus has a seating capacity of 35 passengers and is equipped with GPS-based tracking and CCTV systems for monitoring and route management.
The buses will operate on working days from Monday to Friday, excluding gazetted holidays. Services will run during peak office hours — from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and again from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
According to DMRC, one bus will operate clockwise and the other anti-clockwise, with a frequency of one bus every 30 minutes. The route will cover locations including Kartavya Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Akbar Road, Baroda House, National Stadium, National Gallery of Modern Art, India Gate and Seva Teerth Metro Station.
Passengers will be able to pay fares using National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), UPI or cash. Ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 10 and Rs 15 depending on the duration of travel. DMRC said it will manage operations, conductors, ticketing and passenger support, while IOCL will provide drivers and hydrogen fuel support.
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“Hydrogen buses are currently being tested in pilots across the world, but the technology has not yet been commercially exploited. A major challenge is the high cost of procurement of pure hydrogen as well as its handling,” said Anil Chhikara, former deputy transport commissioner of Delhi.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More