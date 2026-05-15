Now, hydrogen-powered shuttle bus to aid your commute in Central Vista

Officials said the initiative is aimed at encouraging greater use of public transport among government employees and visitors while reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate hydrogen-powered shuttle buses in the Central Vista area from Friday in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. The move comes against the backdrop of the Centre’s broader set of fuel conservation measures, triggered by volatility in global energy markets.

The shuttle service will provide last-mile connectivity between Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations and key government offices in the Central Vista region. Officials said the initiative is aimed at encouraging greater use of public transport among government employees and visitors while reducing dependence on private vehicles.