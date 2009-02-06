Now,healthcare insurance for civic body employees

Going hitech with its new online programmes and handing out Blackberries to it junior engineers are not the news plans on the MCDs agenda. It is now also planning to provide corporate sector -style healthcare facilities for its employees and councillors.

MCD staff will now no longer need to go municipal hospitals. With a new medical insurance policy in the pipeline,employees of the civic body can now walk into private hospitals for treatment.

The corporation plans to tie up with an insurance company to insure the health of its staff,councillors,retired members and their dependents.

Companies that provide health insurance have a tie-up with a TPA (Third Party Administrator). The TPA is a body approved by the Insurance Regulatory Body of India and has a list of more than 300 empanelled hospitals. MCD employees will be issued insurance cards from the company and will be able to avail treatment at any of these 300 hospitals, said Chairman of the Municipal Health Committee,V K Monga.

More than 1.5 lakh employees working in the MCD and their dependents will benefit from this new policy in the coming financial year.

