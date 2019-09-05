Now, Gurgaon truck driver fined Rs 59,000

On the third day after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, came into force, Gurgaon Police issued a challan of Rs 59,000 to a truck driver in the city on Wednesday. As per the document, the driver, a Gurgaon resident, had violated 10 rules. He was found to be driving without a licence, registration certificate, and third party insurance. Furthermore, he was found to be “plying the transport vehicle w/o fitness (certificate)” and “violating air pollution standards”.

Other violations for which he was penalised include carriage of dangerous goods, “dangerous driving”, disobeying police orders, disobeying traffic signal, and “violation light or yellow”.

“The challan was issued under the new terms of the Motor Vehicles Act, which traffic police is continuously trying to make people aware of,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Other hefty challans issued in the city in the last three days include challans of Rs 23,000 and Rs 24,000 issued to drivers of two motorcycles, and a challan of Rs 32,500 that was issued to the driver of a three-wheeler.