Now available: Gyms and foot massage machines for elderly

Foot massagers set up by Khalsa Aid, Friday. (Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Amid heated protests, makeshift gyms and massage centres have been opened by protesters at Singhu and Tikri borders.

Several volunteers and farmers have bought machines and set up mini-gyms and massage centres to maintain their health. At the Singhu border, elderly farmers lined up outside a camp set up by Khalsa Aid. The organisation installed ‘calf and leg massage machines’ at the site Friday and invited farmers to a 10-minute session each.

Ranjeet Singh (60) sat in the massage chair next to his friend Manraj (56). Both of them put their legs in the machine and smiled at each other.

“When I looked at it, I was scared. But I am happy now. We have been walking for days and are tired. We sleep in our trolleys, which isn’t comfortable either. Today, when my friends told me about this centre, we rushed here and waited for 20 minutes outside the camp. This machine is amazing. I want to fall asleep here,” said Singh.

Khalsa Aid volunteers said they bought 25 machines from a store in Delhi Thursday.

Amarpreet Singh, director at Khalsa Aid, said they wanted to help elderly farmers who have been protesting at the borders for two weeks.

At Tikri border, the organisation sent volunteers who gave foot massage.

“We wanted to do the same at Singhu but there are a lot of people here. We thought it would be better to buy machines for the farmers. They are liking the experience. The heat and vibration helps with the leg pain. We have also bought generators. People can charge their phones and light bulbs,” said Amarpreet.

By 4 pm, more than 500 people had used the massager and many more lined up outside the camp for the experience.

Near the camp, there is a makeshift gym set up by professional weightlifters and sportsmen. Aman (25), a transporter from Amritsar, bought dumbbells and weight training bars from Punjab for the protesters.

“The Centre should repeal the laws or we will open a gym and kabaddi ground here. I want people to concentrate on their health — play sports and exercise. I bought the equipment on the way to my house. There are a lot of young players who come and lift weights here,” said Aman.

The weight training equipment at the mini-gym can host up to seven people at a time.

