Now at Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary in Delhi, four artificial waterfalls

Delhi L-G VK Saxena Thursday dedicated four artificial waterfalls at Neeli Jheel in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary to the public. The waterfalls are “expected to develop the area into a world-class eco-tourism hub”, said a communication from the L-G’s office.

The jheel now has four waterfalls at a height of around 100 metres from it. Pumps with “noiseless generators” that run on solar power pump the water from the lake to create the waterfall.

The L-G has also directed officials to make arrangements for a cafeteria and public toilets for visitors with eco-friendly material. The communication from the L-G’s office said he has directed officials to deploy e-vehicles or e-feeder buses for visitors to the lake. He has made five visits to the sanctuary since assuming office.

The jheel is a perennial source of water for the wildlife at the sanctuary. It is an abandoned mining pit that is now filled with both groundwater and rainwater. A report recently prepared by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Delhi Forest Department noted that several leopard sightings were from the area around the Neeli Jheel since the animals use it for water. The density of leopards was found to be most at two places in the sanctuary, one of which was the jheel.

Those familiar with the landscape at the sanctuary are, however, sceptical about the manner in which plans are on to turn the space into an “eco-tourism hub”. Surya Prakash, former professor at JNU and zoologist, said that proposals such as these could mean an increase in “anthropogenic pressure” in the area. The jheel is also a habitat for birds, he pointed out. “There are migratory birds as well in the jheel area. There are birds that nest in the ground. Developing these kinds of habitats takes ages. Further interference in the area will increase anthropogenic pressure on the wildlife. Life there should be allowed to go on as it is. It’s a sensitive area and we shouldn’t interfere with it,” he said.

Ecologist Vijay Dhasmana said, “Wildlife and forests are important to us and are not just things to be consumed in the form of eco-tourism. They have ecological services to provide and they have to be respected. There needs to be a relationship with the wild, and the mode of interaction should be educational for people to get to know what these forests are… tourism should be educational not amusement tourism. I don’t think it (the waterfalls) serves a purpose for ecological reasons. The sanctuary is for wildlife.” The forest itself needs to be revived, he noted. “There are many patches of prosopis juliflora, and there are steps that need to be taken to rejuvenate it. You can involve the citizens in rejuvenating it,” Dhasmana added.