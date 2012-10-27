Notice to Sheila over photos on loan forms

Delhi Lokayukta Manmohan Sarin on Friday issued a showcause notice to Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and SC/ST Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Chouhan over photographs of the two on the loan application forms of the Delhi State SC/SC/OBC/Minority and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC).

The notice was served after officials of the corporation told the Lokayukta that the decision to put the photographs on the forms was taken on the suggestion of Chouhan and with the approval of the Chief Minister.

The forms have Dikshits photo in one corner and that of Chouhan in the other.

Earlier,the Lokayukta sent a notice to the corporation following BJP MLA Dr Harshvardhans complaint that the ministers were using the forms to gain publicity and woo voters by putting their photographs on it.

The MLA alleged that the two ministers had no direct role in the functioning of the corporation.

Harshvardhan also alleged that this amounted to violation of norms of integrity and conduct expected from public functionaries and misuse of public funds for personal and selfish political motives.

The DSFDC officials on Friday produced documents,which showed that Chouhan suggested that his and Dikshits photographs be printed on the forms.

Lokayukta has asked Dikshit and Chouhan to reply to the allegations by December 10.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App