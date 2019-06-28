Notice to 12 Delhi hospitals for ignoring waste laws

Closure directions have been given to 12 hospitals and nursing homes by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for failing to comply with Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The defaulting hospitals have been given seven days to vacate patients and shut operations. Action against 30 non-bedded healthcare facilities is also being taken, a DPCC official said.

Under the 2016 rules, healthcare facilities have to seek authorisation from the committee, irrespective of their method of treatment and quantity of waste they generate. Those generating the waste are also required to enter into an agreement with one of the two common biomedical waste treatment facilities operating in Delhi, the DPCC added. A DPCC spokesperson said: “The defaulting facilities have to now seek an authorisation, pay the environmental damage charges.”