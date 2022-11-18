scorecardresearch
Notice issued to 322 Delhi schools for failing to upload mid-term exam marks online

The mid-term examinations had been conducted for students of classes III to XII in Delhi and schools had been instructed to upload their marks by Nov 7, which was later extended to Nov 11

Officials said that the marks of 4,585 students from these schools have not been uploaded. (Representational/ File)

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education has issued show-cause notices to the heads of 322 government and government-aided schools for failing to upload the results of the mid-term examinations online on time.

The mid-term examinations had been conducted for students of classes III to XII and schools had been instructed to upload their marks by November 7, which was subsequently extended to November 11. Officials said that the marks of 4,585 students from these schools have not been uploaded.

“The school heads and subject teachers not only disobeyed all the directions and guidelines issued by the department from time to time but also made a mockery of the online data capture system… Due to gross negligence, carelessness and non-compliance by the heads of schools/teachers, a great hindrance has been caused in the smooth functioning of examination and in capturing the data related to the marks required for preparing online results of the students,” reads the notice issued to the 322 schools.

The directorate has directed the school heads concerned to explain why action should not be initiated against them for “negligence, dereliction of duty and non-compliance of directions.”

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:56:12 am
