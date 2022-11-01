Notice for fine of Rs 5 lakh issued to L&T in Delhi for violation of construction ban

A notice for a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been issued to L&T for violation of the construction ban in Delhi, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tuesday.

After inspecting a construction site near Rouse Avenue, Rai said, “Construction material was lying uncovered. On inspecting the site, we found that stone cutting work was still happening here. L&T is doing work here. Complete violations of the orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) were found here. A notice has been issued to L&T for a fine of Rs 5 lakh and they have been asked to stop the work.”

Later in a tweet, Rai said: “A surprise inspection as part of the anti-dust campaign found violations at the under construction BJP office. Construction was continuing despite the ban on construction activity in Delhi. DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) has been directed to stop the construction activity and impose a fine of Rs. 5 lakh.”

A ban on construction and demolition activities is in place in Delhi under stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that was invoked on October 29 as a part of emergency measures to deal with rising levels of air pollution. Certain projects are exempted from the ban. These include railway and Metro services, water and sanitation projects, airports, health care centres, “projects of national importance”, projects related to national security or defence, and linear public projects like flyovers, roads, highways and bridges.

Even those projects that are exempted from the ban are required to follow dust mitigation norms, which includes setting up anti-smog guns at construction sites of 5,000 sq m or more. Measures under stage-3 of GRAP have been invoked in Delhi based on forecasts that the air quality is likely to turn ‘severe’.