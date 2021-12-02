Nothing happening to mosques, Centre tells court on Central Vista

The Centre Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the heritage mosques situated in the Lutyens’ area may not be impacted by the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at this stage and sought time to respond to the Delhi Waqf Board’s petition which seeks their protection.

The six religious properties including five mosques are more than 100 years old, the Delhi Waqf Board has said in the petition.

“Kindly have it after three weeks. Nothing is happening to these properties. We are before your lordships. It (the project) is a very long plan and we have not reached anywhere near it,” submitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before the bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing the Delhi Waqf board, submitted that the oral statement should be recorded by the court. However, Mehta said, “Statements cannot be recorded to sensationalise… unless he has no faith in me.” The court listed the case for next hearing on January 20.

The Delhi Waqf board in the petition through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq has submitted that the case has been instituted with a limited objective to ensure that the religious properties, which are of historical importance, are preserved and protected during the redevelopment process.

The plea said the board was constrained to approach the court as none of the representations seeking clarification and assurance from authorities have been responded to.

The petition seeks protection of the Masjid Zabta Ganj, Jama Masjid New Delhi, Masjid Sunehri Bagh, Mazar Sunehri Bagh, Masjid Krishi Bhawan and Masjid Vice President House.

“The Waqf properties subject matter of the present petition, being places of worship, have great sentimental value and it is necessary for the respondent to clear the doubts with respect to the future of these waqf properties,” the Delhi Waqf Board has said.