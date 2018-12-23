Notes to deal with road rage, three-month couple counselling: Sushil Sharma’s prison takeaways

Some tips for those who struggle with road rage or marital discord — that’s among the takeaways from Tihar Jail for former youth Congress leader Sushil Kumar Sharma, who walked out of prison Friday.

Sharma was sentenced to death for killing his wife Naina Sahni in 1995 and trying to dispose of her body by burning it in a tandoor. His sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Sitting at home, Sharma said: “My life has changed in these 23 years, I have learned a lot. Earlier, I had a commanding nature, but that was the first change. My parents suffered a lot for my mistake, I cannot forgive myself for that.”

“I met several people inside jail and observed that 90% are not habitual criminals. They committed a crime in a fit of rage, and were remorseful in prison. Especially those involved in road rage crimes can control their anger. I have prepared notes after talking to them, and have decided to do something for everyone who drives a car,” he said.

At his over-five-decade-old, one-storey home, Sharma has many plans. “The condition of my house is pathetic; renovation is top priority, apart from taking care of my parents.”

Recalling the crime that put him behind bars, he said: “We should never be over-possessive of anyone. At that time, there were very few counsellors. If I had got counselling, there is a strong possibility I would never have killed my wife.”

He added that all couples facing marital discord should take counselling for three months.