Not satisfied with ongoing probe, want case transferred to CBI or SIT: Family of man killed on Holi in Uttam Nagar

Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, the family members alleged that around 30–40 people were involved in the assault on Tarun Kumar, but the local police have so far arrested only 16 people.

More than a week after a 26-year-old man was killed on Holi amid a clash with neighbours in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, his family on Saturday demanded that the murder case be handed over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, the family members alleged that around 30–40 people were involved in the assault on Tarun Kumar, but the local police have so far arrested only 16 people.

Tarun Kumar was killed on March 4 as an argument — over the throwing of a water balloon by a girl in his family, which splashed on a neighbour — escalated into violence.