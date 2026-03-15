Not satisfied with ongoing probe, want case transferred to CBI or SIT: Family of man killed on Holi in Uttam Nagar

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More than a week after a 26-year-old man was killed on Holi amid a clash with neighbours in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, his family on Saturday demanded that the murder case be handed over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, the family members alleged that around 30–40 people were involved in the assault on Tarun Kumar, but the local police have so far arrested only 16 people.
Tarun Kumar was killed on March 4 as an argument — over the throwing of a water balloon by a girl in his family, which splashed on a neighbour — escalated into violence.
At Saturday’s present conference, his mother said, “So many people came and beat my son mercilessly over such a small matter. We want strict action against all of them and justice for my child.” Tarun’s parents and his uncle, who were also injured in the assault on Holi, were present at the press briefing.
His mother said that the family is not satisfied with the ongoing probe and wants the case to be transferred to the CBI or a special team. The family also demanded that CCTV cameras installed near their home be checked again to identify the other accused involved in the incident.
Police had earlier said the two families had known each other for nearly five decades and had frequent disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal, among other things. During the clash, Tarun was allegedly attacked and he later succumbed to his injuries. Following his murder, the area was gripped with tensions and the security was heightened.
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