scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

FSL officials ‘not satisfied’ with Aaftab Poonawala’s polygraph test, further tests to be conducted today

Aaftab Poonawaala has to spend the next 13 days in judicial custody in Tihar jail. The court has also allowed the police to conduct a narcoanalysis test on the accused.

Aaftab Poonawaala murder news, shraddha murder news, indian express, delhi news, delhi crimeAaftab Poonawaala has to spend the next 13 days in judicial custody in Tihar jail. (File)

With the Delhi Police almost completing their investigation in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, accused Aaftab Poonawala is set to undergo a polygraph test again on Monday and in the coming week, said officials Monday.

This comes after the first few sessions of his polygraph test were “not satisfactory” since he was unwell last week. A senior FSL officer said, “The test was done over the course of three sessions but he had a fever and cold and this has impacted the results. We will conduct more sessions to get answers about the missing weapon and other evidence. He’s cooperative but his health wasn’t good and this affects the test because he was also taking medicines. We think tests will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday”.

Sources in the Delhi Police said they are “almost” done with their searches and the investigation work. “Teams were sent to four states where our officers spoke to relatives, office colleagues, friends, acquaintances, etc. We even tried recreating the couple’s last trip to Himachal and Uttarakhand to see what had happened there in March-April. The teams have collected several body pieces (bones) from different spots and blood traces from Poonawala’s home. We are now waiting for the forensic science lab reports,” said an officer.

Also Read |‘We aren’t a monitoring agency’: Delhi HC dismisses with costs PIL seeking transfer of probe in Shraddha Walkar case to CBI

Poonawaala has to spend the next 13 days in judicial custody in Tihar jail. The court has also allowed the police to conduct a narcoanalysis test on the accused. However, the test will only be conducted after the polygraph test is done.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

“We are estimating that the narco test will be done on December 5. Poonawala will be taken from jail to the hospital for the test,” said an officer.

Poonawaala, 28, allegedly killed his live-in partner Walkar at their rented accommodation in Chattarpur Pahadi and chopped her body into pieces in May. He was caught two weeks ago after Walkar’s family approached the Mumbai and Delhi Police to look for the woman.

More from Delhi
Don't miss |Delhi Police ‘tampered evidence and witnesses’ in Shraddha Walkar murder case: PIL in HC

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 09:59:49 am
Next Story

Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close