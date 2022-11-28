FSL officials ‘not satisfied’ with Aaftab Poonawala’s polygraph test, further tests to be conducted today

With the Delhi Police almost completing their investigation in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, accused Aaftab Poonawala is set to undergo a polygraph test again on Monday and in the coming week, said officials Monday.

This comes after the first few sessions of his polygraph test were “not satisfactory” since he was unwell last week. A senior FSL officer said, “The test was done over the course of three sessions but he had a fever and cold and this has impacted the results. We will conduct more sessions to get answers about the missing weapon and other evidence. He’s cooperative but his health wasn’t good and this affects the test because he was also taking medicines. We think tests will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday”.

Sources in the Delhi Police said they are “almost” done with their searches and the investigation work. “Teams were sent to four states where our officers spoke to relatives, office colleagues, friends, acquaintances, etc. We even tried recreating the couple’s last trip to Himachal and Uttarakhand to see what had happened there in March-April. The teams have collected several body pieces (bones) from different spots and blood traces from Poonawala’s home. We are now waiting for the forensic science lab reports,” said an officer.

Poonawaala has to spend the next 13 days in judicial custody in Tihar jail. The court has also allowed the police to conduct a narcoanalysis test on the accused. However, the test will only be conducted after the polygraph test is done.

“We are estimating that the narco test will be done on December 5. Poonawala will be taken from jail to the hospital for the test,” said an officer.

Poonawaala, 28, allegedly killed his live-in partner Walkar at their rented accommodation in Chattarpur Pahadi and chopped her body into pieces in May. He was caught two weeks ago after Walkar’s family approached the Mumbai and Delhi Police to look for the woman.