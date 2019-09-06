Not only GDP, Gross Happiness Product important too: Pranab

Introducing a new school board for the city and halving the existing curriculum — these are the two things that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government is working towards. Sisodia was speaking at the launch of his book, Shiksha, released by former President Pranab Mukherjee Thursday.

The book is based on Sisodia’s experience as the capital’s education minister. The Delhi government, since it came into power in 2015, has allocated the largest chunk of its annual budget to education, undertaking infrastructure improvement projects, baseline learning improvement programmes as well as teacher training.

Mukherjee, who had turned to teaching on Teachers’ Day for two years in a row at a Delhi government school while he was in office, said the world wants to look beyond the concept of GDP.

“The world today is not merely talking about GDP, industrial and agricultural product and services… the world wants more. A new concept GHP — Gross Happiness Product is important too. Happiness is important,” he said, referring to Delhi government’s happiness curriculum.

Mukherjee said the book was important as it is replete with experiences and learnings of a remedial route. CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was also present, said when AAP came to power, their main aim was to have a common educational platform for all.

“Many suggested that we should pass an order that all MLAs and officers in Delhi will send their children to government schools. But we wanted it to be a choice… Today, Delhi has given the message of hope. It can be done,” he said.

Sisodia, while talking about the changes effected in the system since AAP came into power, said: “The first thing to look into was clerical correction. This included infrastructure, cleanliness, attendance etc. The second was using education to build the foundation of the country. The system is stuck at the first even at the best of times, but we have to move to the second.”