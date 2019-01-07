‘Not just police, hostile witnesses why cases fall flat’

A Delhi court said it is “very easy” for the press or society to target an investigating agency when a case results in an acquittal, without thinking that the case falls flat due to “hostile trend of the witnesses”.

Acquitting three accused charged with attempt to commit culpable homicide, Special Judge Ajay Goel said: “Once again, here is a case which has fallen flat not due to any lapses in the investigation or any efforts in proving the case by the prosecution, but due to the hostile trend of witnesses prevalent in society.”

“Whenever any case results in acquittal, it is very easy for society or press to target the investigation agency… police and the prosecution… without thinking that, as in the present case, the injured himself back-tracked from the complaint/statement given by him to police on which the case was registered.”

In the present instance, a case was registered for attempt to culpable homicide at Chhawla police station in 2013. Bhutan Sahni, a labourer in Najafgarh, was injured in a fight and had to get his stomach operated. Charges were framed against the three accused under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention).

The prosecution examined 12 witnesses, including the complainant. The court said Sahni had deposed totally “contrary to the story of the prosecution”. He was also cross-examined by the Additional Public Prosecutor, but nothing “cogent could come out”, as per court records.

The records state: “On the day of Holi in 2013, a quarrel had taken place at a pipe-manufacturing factory. Sahni went there and someone hit him from behind on his back and… stomach. He fell… unconscious… (and) could not see the assailants.”

The court said there is no eyewitness in the case, though many persons had gathered at the spot: “It has come on file, through the statements of the witnesses, that PW-1 (Sahni) was beaten by many people, but those people were not named in the chargesheet… Nor is there any investigation to that effect, and it cannot be stated precisely that the injuries suffered by the injured were caused (by) the accused.”