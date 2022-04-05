Not just Delhi, shut meat shops across country during Navratri: BJP MP

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Tuesday supported the South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor’s directions to close meat shops during Navratri, saying it should be extended to the entire country. The SDMC is ruled by the BJP.

“I welcome the decision of the South MCD, and Delhi’s other two MCDs (East and North) should also do it. The whole country should do it,” he said.

The mayor’s missive meanwhile drew a sharp reaction from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Verma, who represents the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, also asked Muslims not to be influenced by “provocative” statements made by leaders such as Asaduddin Owaisi, and to respect the Hindu festival and welcome the SDMC decision. He said others would also respect their sentiments when their festivals come.

Meat shops will not be allowed to open during Navratri, until April 11, SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan had said on Monday, writing to the municipal commissioner to ensure adherence to his directive. An official order in this regard, however, is yet to be issued.

In the letter to the SDMC Commissioner, the mayor wrote that “religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected” when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga.

The Congress said this was a cheap publicity stunt as the mayor does not have power to impose it. “The Commissioner has the power to impose such bans and these statements by the mayor are only to be in the news and please his leaders,” said Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt.

AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the BJP should impose such bans in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which they rule, before bringing such restrictions to Delhi.

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops under the SDMC’s jurisdiction. This is the first time the civic body has sought closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri.