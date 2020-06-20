Not invited to PM meet, AAP slams Centre for ‘misleading’ the nation

However, he stressed that the AAP stands with the government and the Indian Army on the question of avenging the deaths of soldiers at eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley. However, he stressed that the AAP stands with the government and the Indian Army on the question of avenging the deaths of soldiers at eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday accused the Centre of “misleading” the nation on the issue of border dispute with China, and questioned the exclusion of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from an all-party meeting on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged the Centre has been “hiding facts”, including details on casualties suffered by the armed forces.

“The dispute has been raging for quite some time. Many rounds of talks were held. There are several questions surrounding the issue. But the kind of attitude the government has been putting up is rather unfortunate. First, people were told three soldiers had died, then the number rose to 20. The government claimed no soldier is in Chinese custody but turned out that 10 soldiers were released only on Thursday evening,” said Singh.

Following hectic negotiations, the Chinese army on Thursday evening returned from its custody 10 Indian soldiers, including four officers, involved in Monday’s violent face-off in the Galwan River Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers died while another 76 were injured.

This is the first time in the last 45 years that Indian or Chinese troops have been killed on the Line of Actual Control.

Singh said the Centre’s “obfuscation of facts” amounted to an act of “betrayal” with the country.

“Why are facts and information being hidden on an issue as grave as this? The entire country, which is enraged and anguished, deserves to know the truth. We stand with the government in the quest for revenge and the sacrifice of our soldiers should not go in vain,” said Singh.

Singh rejected reports that parties only with more than five MPs have been invited to the meeting.

Separately, in a statement, the AAP said: “AAP is glad that the all party meeting is taking place in New Delhi, where AAP governs, and hopes that the meeting will bring about honourable solutions to the threat posed by China and to the ongoing crisis in Ladakh, bringing back Galwan Valley back into India. AAP remains committed to stand up for India in all respects. AAP remains disappointed at its exclusion from the meeting but stands committed to its outcome.”

