Not informed by Stephen’s College of 85:15 admission policy: DU V-C

Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said he was not informed of St Stephen’s College’s decision to go ahead with giving 15% weightage to interviews across all categories of students for admission to the academic session 2022-23. Singh said he would meet the principal personally and try to resolve the issue.

St Stephen’s College is one of the six minority colleges of DU and reserves 50% seats for minority candidates.

In its admission policy released last week, Delhi University had notified that in these minority colleges, admissions to the 50% unreserved seats will only be on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, and admission to the reserved seats will be conducted with an 85% weightage to the CUET score and 15% weightage to the interviews conducted by the college.

DU’s Academic Council on March 22 had approved the minutes of the Standing Committee meeting dated March 17, which said, “It was decided that admissions to all minority colleges (including St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College) affiliated with the Delhi University will be only done through CUET. During centralised counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy.”

DU authorities had received a request from St Stephen’s to allow them to hold interviews across all categories so that they can give 85% weightage to CUET and 15% to interviews.

However, V-C Singh had clarified that the college had been communicated that they should hold admissions to the general seats only on the basis of the CUET score. For the remaining 50% reserved seats, they could go ahead with the 85:15 ratio.

However, in its admission policy released on its website, the college has said that “it reserves the right to proceed with the admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution and as per the past practice”, and that it would, therefore, go ahead with admissions based on 85% CUET score and 15% interview score “for all categories of applicants”.

Asked if the college had informed him that it would be going against DU’s decision, Singh said, “No. I only got to know about it from media reports. They have said they have all the legal rights to do it. I do respect their legal rights, but I would like to discuss it with the principal very soon and resolve the issue.”

Singh said he would most likely meet the principal on Monday as this week had many holidays: “We don’t want any confrontation. My style is to try and discuss and find a resolution.”

Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls or texts by The Indian Express.