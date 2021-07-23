Not in favour of telling people who to vote for, says farm leader and SKM member

Expressing a different opinion from the farmer leaders, who have announced ‘mission Uttar Pradesh’ to campaign against the BJP during the state’s assembly polls next year, veteran farmer leader and one of the key members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Friday said he is not in favour of appealing to people about who they should or shouldn’t vote for.

Kakka, a member of the SKM, a nine-member committee that takes crucial decisions about the farm protest, told The Indian Express, “I am not in favor of saying whom we should vote for and whom we should not. I am 73 years old. I have not asked anyone to vote for or against in my lifetime.”

On statements by some farm leaders on the upcoming UP assembly elections, he said: “My proposal is that it would be good that we go and talk about the functioning of the government, especially 40 laws which are anti-labour, 42 which are anti-farmer, three black laws, and not giving MSP guarantee and reneging on the promise of C2+ 50%. Make the people, farmers, and labourers of UP aware of all these things. People themselves will consider whom they want to vote for.”

Kakka, national president of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, is one of the 40 farm negotiators who had held 11 rounds of talks with the Centre. He said he held similar views at the time of the Bengal assembly elections.

“I did not go to Bengal. I decided that I will not make any appeal in favour or against. My life has been bedaag (untainted) till date, and I want to keep it that way,” Kakka said, while acknowledging that the Centre “has no intention of resolving this issue”.