‘Not feasible’: DU decides not to proceed with policy to regulate staff’s social media activities

Between April 20 and 25, at least 30 students were suspended through five notices, citing reasons ranging from “defaming the College through social media platforms” and “use of derogatory language” to allegations of physical violence and disruption during the annual college festival earlier this month.

Nearly three years after it first moved to frame policies pertaining to social media use of its employees, Delhi University has arrived at a conclusion that it cannot proceed further with such regulation, The Indian Express has learnt.

In December 2023, the university constituted a six-member committee to frame policies governing the use of social media by its employees. At the time, officials described the move as an effort to ensure “responsible” and “effective” communication within the university community. Teachers, however, warned it risked curbing academic freedom and free expression on campus.

Now, it is learnt that after multiple discussions, the committee has little to show for its mandate. A university official familiar with the deliberations said that members concluded it was not feasible to draft a policy to monitor social media activities, given that employees operate their accounts in a personal capacity. “Each stakeholder is using social media from their personal accounts. It is not possible for the university to frame a policy to monitor that,” the official said.