‘Not feasible’: DU decides not to proceed with policy to regulate staff’s social media activities

Move comes three years after varsity constituted six-member committee to frame policies

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readNew DelhiMay 1, 2026 04:02 AM IST
delhi university staff's social media activities, delhi university policy to regulate staff's social media activities, delhi university, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsBetween April 20 and 25, at least 30 students were suspended through five notices, citing reasons ranging from “defaming the College through social media platforms” and “use of derogatory language” to allegations of physical violence and disruption during the annual college festival earlier this month.
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Nearly three years after it first moved to frame policies pertaining to social media use of its employees, Delhi University has arrived at a conclusion that it cannot proceed further with such regulation, The Indian Express has learnt.

In December 2023, the university constituted a six-member committee to frame policies governing the use of social media by its employees. At the time, officials described the move as an effort to ensure “responsible” and “effective” communication within the university community. Teachers, however, warned it risked curbing academic freedom and free expression on campus.

Now, it is learnt that after multiple discussions, the committee has little to show for its mandate. A university official familiar with the deliberations said that members concluded it was not feasible to draft a policy to monitor social media activities, given that employees operate their accounts in a personal capacity. “Each stakeholder is using social media from their personal accounts. It is not possible for the university to frame a policy to monitor that,” the official said.

Even as the university steps back from regulating its faculty members and staff, one of its most prominent colleges has been at the centre of a controversy over disciplining students for what they say online. Hansraj College had recently suspended several students for allegedly “defaming” the institution on social media, prompting protests and raising questions about how universities define and police online speech. The disciplinary action, issued through a series of notices, cited students’ posts and language on digital platforms as grounds for suspension.

Asked about the apparent contradiction — a university unable to regulate its employees’ online presence while its colleges take punitive action against students — the official drew a clear line. “We leave college matters to the college administration,” they said.

At Hansraj College, the suspensions of 11 students — including seven accused of defaming the college on social media and all four office-bearers of the students’ union — has,  however, now been revoked, marking a partial rollback after days of protests and criticism.

In two notices issued on April 30, the college said the suspensions would be “terminated” following recommendations from its disciplinary bodies. One notice stated that, “based on the observations of the Special Core Sub-Discipline Committee and the subsequent recommendations of the Students’ Welfare and Discipline Committee, the suspension… shall be terminated with effect from 10.05.2026.” A second notice, referring to earlier orders dated April 20 and April 22, said the action would be withdrawn “with effect from 15.05.2026”.

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Students have been advised to adhere to the college’s standard operating procedures, with a warning that “appropriate proceedings may again be initiated” in case of non-compliance.

The Indian Express had reported on the suspensions in its April 27 edition. In what now appears to have been a precursor to the rollback, Principal Rama Sharma had signalled a review earlier this week. She told The Indian Express on Monday that the college had agreed to reconsider two show-cause notices of 11 students allegedly for defaming the college, following student representations. “We are always open for dialogue,” Sharma said. “We have considered reviewing these notices and the action to be taken against these 11 students.” Sharma told The Indian Express on Monday.

Between April 20 and 25, at least 30 students were suspended through five notices, citing reasons ranging from “defaming the College through social media platforms” and “use of derogatory language” to allegations of physical violence and disruption during the annual college festival earlier this month.

The tensions had been building for months. In February, students protested against the use of campus grounds for a private wedding linked to the principal’s family. Disputes over fest permissions followed, culminating in clashes during the April 8-9 event, with videos showing chaotic scenes and physical altercations outside the gates.

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The rollback does not cover the suspended students on whom a FIR had been registered on April 24 for allegations of criminal trespassing and voluntarily causing hurt.

 

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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