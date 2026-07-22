Not everyone at Jantar Mantar is a ‘protester’, but they have a common demand

A protester at Jantar Mantar held up a poster that read, “They came for justice. They got tear gas and lathi charge.” (Express Photo by Swapnil Joglekar)

While many of those who participated in the march to Parliament returned to Jantar Mantar a day later, several others who showed up at the protest site on Tuesday (July 21) came largely out of curiosity.

This group of people was not on the streets during the massive protest on Monday – however, they agreed strongly with the protesters in demanding accountability from the government.

They walked around the protest site in small groups, eating from the food packets that were being distributed, and adding to the numbers present – even though they were not necessarily protesters themselves.

Students gather at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak (Express Photo by Swapnil Joglekar) Students gather at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak (Express Photo by Swapnil Joglekar)

In the muggy July afternoon, they also spent a lot of their time sipping from water bottles and wiping perspiration from their faces. Several groups of middle-aged women, some of whom said they had come from Haryana, walked around.