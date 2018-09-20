Not enough to invoke SC/ST Act in JNU prof’s complaint, police told by legal department

The complainant alleged that one professor taunted him that “your age is equivalent to my knee” in the corridor of the School of Social Sciences-III when both were alone. The complainant alleged that one professor taunted him that “your age is equivalent to my knee” in the corridor of the School of Social Sciences-III when both were alone.

The Delhi Police has been told by its legal department that no offence under the SC/ST Act is made out in a complaint filed by the dean of students welfare at JNU, who had alleged that some students and faculty members were discriminating against him on “caste lines”.

Professor Umesh Ashok Kadam had filed an FIR against 17 students, including former JNUSU president Geeta Kumari, on March 23, alleging that they assaulted and manhandled him at his office on March 12 while protesting against the university’s new attendance rules and hostel fee. The students barged into his office after they were provoked by JNUSU leaders, he alleged.

Sources told The Indian Express that Kadam lodged a complaint at Vasant Kunj (north) police station, where he also alleged that he was facing discrimination because of his caste. “He cited protests by students and some faculty members against his posting as chairperson of the Centre for Historical Studies. He also called emails sent to him by some students, asking him to step down, as ‘caste-based atrocities’,” an officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The complaint was given to an ACP-rank officer and it was decided by senior officers to seek legal opinion before taking any action. “During enquiry, the complainant was examined several times about the exact sequence, place and nature of the alleged atrocities. He told police he was appointed as the acting chairman of the Centre for Historical Studies on March 14, which riled some of his colleagues,” the officer claimed.

The complainant alleged that one professor taunted him that “your age is equivalent to my knee” in the corridor of the School of Social Sciences-III when both were alone. “He also claimed many students, mainly office bearers of JNU students’ union, were supported by faculty members and they held protests against his appointment. He said he received emails asking him to step down, and once in a board meeting, a professor taunted him at becoming a professor in his 30s,” the officer said, quoting from his complaint.

Police then sent a letter to the Chief Public Prosecutor, Patiala House, seeking his opinion.

A few days ago, police received the legal opinion in a letter that states: “I have gone through the complaint and perused the enquiry… The allegations in the complaint reflect professional rivalry more than rivalry on caste lines. The mandatory ingredients for the offence under relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act, 1989, are missing in the present case and these sections are not attracted in the present case.” When contacted, Kadam said he will “talk to the person concerned”.

