Not enough,say scrap dealers to DU Rs 4-lakh offer

Two scrap dealers,who were exposed to hazardous radioactive emissions in Mayapuri in 2010,have turned down a Rs 4-lakh offer by the Delhi University (DU) as full and final settlement against the universitys liability.

As Ajay and Deepak Jain had stated that the amount was too meagre,considering the harm caused to them and the medical expenses they are likely to incur in the future,the Delhi High Court has directed the DU to grant Rs 4 lakh to each of them as an interim arrangement.

The university offered the money after the High Court sent the matter to the mediation centre for amicably deciding the quantum of compensation supposed to be paid to the dealers. The DU had told the judge that it was willing to reimburse medical expenses incurred by the petitioners,along with the damages.

The DU has tendered an amount of Rs 4 lakh to each of the petitioners,ex-gratia. However,the petitioners have not accepted the same because this was in lieu of the full and final settlement. Considering that the petitioners continue to spend money on their treatment,petitioners may accept Rs 4 lakh each from the university  subject to the outcome of the writ petition. The cheques must be sent by the DU within two weeks, said Justice Vipin Sanghi.

The court subsequently asked them to place materials on the record to show the ill-effects of radioactive radiation in the long term,so adequate compensation could be computed.

Ajay and Deepak had filed the petition through their counsel,Sachin Chopra,in July 2010. As per the petition,scrap items  including a gamma cell irradiator,containing highly radioactive Cobalt 60 isotopes  were sold by the University to some scrap dealers. The equipment finally reached the Mayapuri scrap market.

The petition stated that Rajender,a labourer,kept certain Cobalt 60 pencil-shaped objects in a cupboard at Ajays shop,and later sold one such pencil to Deepak. While Rajender died due to exposure to radioactive material,the two petitioners suffered loss of hair,blackening of skin on the arms and tongue,nausea,fever,extreme pain and an alarming drop in platelet count. The two were hospitalised,but their health continued to deteriorate.

This petition poses serious questions related to the right to health of the petitioners,who are victims of severe exposure to radiation from material sold by the DU as scrap, the court had noted in its order in July 2010. It had directed the Director General of Health Services to constitute a medical board for conducting an evaluation of the two men.

