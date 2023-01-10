Not enough children getting benefit of SC/ST scholarship in Delhi

Written by Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Of the 13,797 applications received from school students by the Delhi government, seeking benefits under six schemes meant for SC/ST/OBC categories, 12,573 or 91.12% remain pending in 2022-23.

This has prompted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, to raise concerns.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) stated that Sisodia had “expressed his strong displeasure on the significant shortfall in the number of applications received so far in the current year 2022-23”.

The six schemes include the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana, Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC students, Post-Matric Scholarship schemes for SC, Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC students, Pre-Matric Scholarship schemes for SC students, and Reimbursement of Tuition Fees for students belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories.

Last week, the Department of Welfare of SC/ST/OBC held a meeting on issues pertaining to various scholarships and financial assistance schemes for students.

Out of 13,797 applications received under all six schemes, 11,176 of them remain pending at the school level, and 1,397 at the zonal level.

Advertisement

“The main objective of the meeting was to come up with ideas to work towards increasing awareness amongst students and encourage them to apply to these schemes more,” Raj Kumar Anand, the minister of the Delhi government’s social welfare department, told The Indian Express.

Anand added, “The Delhi government doesn’t take school fees, and government schools provide free bags and books to the students, due to which the students probably feel like they do not need to apply to these schemes.”

According to Anand, steps taken to raise awareness include advertising the schemes in schools and newspapers and conducting awareness programmes in schools to publicise these schemes with the help of the school management committee (SMC).

Advertisement

“We also plan on publishing a magazine which we’ll be circulating to all schools,” said Anand.

The circular further said that all deputy directors of education, districts and zones have been asked to instruct all heads of schools under their jurisdiction to “disseminate information regarding various scholarship schemes earmarked for marginalised groups through extensive awareness programme” by conveying information to the students through teachers, announcing details of schemes in the morning assembly; sensitising parents through SMC members and setting up a help-desk.

Processing of all pending applications has also been ordered, said the circular.