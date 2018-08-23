Not enough apply in persons with disability category

The online module will be opened again to provide further opportunities to aspirants. (Thinkstock photo) The online module will be opened again to provide further opportunities to aspirants. (Thinkstock photo)

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has received just a little above 3% applications for the vacant seats reserved for Persons with Disability (PwD). Due to the low number of applications, the draw of lots in this category has been postponed.

For the 1,267 vacant seats in private schools, the DoE received only 46 applications. “The draw of lots has been postponed as only 46 applications were received against 1,267 vacant seats under the category. Hence, the online module will be opened again to provide further opportunities to all aspirants under this category,” said a circular.

The tentative date for the opening of the online module to invite more applications for vacant seats under the PwD category will be August 30, 2018, and will remain open till September 10.

